Oppenheimer Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $92.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $89.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 895,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

