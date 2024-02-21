Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.69 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

