Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.94 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $114.09 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,972.33 or 1.00120031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009224 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00165450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.12134339 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $21,360,739.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

