Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.10. 46,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 61,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

About Ørsted A/S

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

