Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.10. 46,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 61,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNNGY
Ørsted A/S Price Performance
About Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- Stock Average Calculator
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.