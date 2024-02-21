Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 83948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$215.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.00.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

