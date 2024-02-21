Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 83948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Development
Osisko Development Trading Down 12.3 %
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Development
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.