Oxen Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $12,212.31 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,438.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.00508133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00133248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00050640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00230220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00144378 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027739 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,802,509 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

