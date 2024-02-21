Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,138.49

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,138.49 ($26.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,279.50 ($28.70). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,215 ($27.89), with a volume of 22,858 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on OXIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.03) to GBX 2,955 ($37.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281 ($28.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,212.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,137.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,071.02, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

