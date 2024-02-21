Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 453,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 385% from the previous session’s volume of 93,397 shares.The stock last traded at $33.88 and had previously closed at $33.76.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $628.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 496,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,758 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 410,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 104,047 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,340,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

