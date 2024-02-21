Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,213 shares of company stock worth $1,501,819 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 440.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

