Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $327.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $378.00 to $327.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.82.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $95.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,806,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,410. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 153.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

