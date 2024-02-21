Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $365.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $95.90 on Wednesday, reaching $270.19. 17,806,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,410. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.43 and its 200-day moving average is $275.60. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 153.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

