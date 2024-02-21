Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Position Decreased by Kahn Brothers Group Inc.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195,748 shares during the period. Patterson-UTI Energy makes up about 7.9% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $50,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.