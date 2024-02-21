PDF Solutions, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for PDF Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison expects that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PDF Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $35.38 on Monday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

