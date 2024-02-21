Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 40.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comerica by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.98.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

