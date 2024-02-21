Pearl River Capital LLC Has $686,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $7,420.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,000.90 and a 12 month high of $7,617.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,443.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,525.06, for a total transaction of $3,762,530.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,127,911.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $53,775,515. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

