Pearl River Capital LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,325,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,353,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,419,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $126.93.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

