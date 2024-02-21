Pearl River Capital LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

