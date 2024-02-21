Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $547,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,585 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 0.3 %

QLYS stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day moving average is $170.85. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

