Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,526 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

