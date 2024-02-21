Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.39. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,404 shares of company stock valued at $603,489. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.