Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after buying an additional 409,717 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 561,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,616,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $125.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $133.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.28.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

