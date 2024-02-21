Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 10,549 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 84.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Progyny by 11.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,074,000 after buying an additional 438,932 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

