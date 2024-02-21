Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.59

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1075828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,683 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,252,000 after purchasing an additional 112,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,188,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

