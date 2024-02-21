Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.
Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $710.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pediatrix Medical Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Twilio: 4 compelling reasons to buy the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.