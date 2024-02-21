Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $710.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

