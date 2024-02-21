Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Head to Head Analysis

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -5,429.47% -164.84% TMC the metals N/A -305.23% -174.93%

Volatility and Risk

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

56.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.50) -2.42

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pelangio Exploration and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67

TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 238.84%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Summary

TMC the metals beats Pelangio Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

