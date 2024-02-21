Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Shares Down 2.6%

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 66 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 304,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.97.

About Pennpetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennpetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennpetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.