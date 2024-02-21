Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 684,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

