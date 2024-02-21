Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

PFE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,051,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,358,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

