Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 213,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 141,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 518,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,278,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

PFE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. 14,811,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,493,020. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

