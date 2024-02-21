PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Position Raised by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

