PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,665,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $38,350,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $14,689,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

