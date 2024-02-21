Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.41.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. 1,739,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

