PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Trading Up 8.7%

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 91,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 404,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

