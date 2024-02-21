PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Trading Up 8.7%

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 91,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 404,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.
