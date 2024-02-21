Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.0 million-$236.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.0 million. Photronics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.58 EPS.

Photronics Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Photronics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

