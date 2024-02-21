Pinnacle Bankshares Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.41. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

