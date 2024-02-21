Pinnacle Bankshares Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.41. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.
Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Bankshares
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.