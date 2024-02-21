Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 82,776 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

