Piper Sandler Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $7.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

RWT stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $12,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 383.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 101,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 621,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,004 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $4,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

