Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.44

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 640105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,026,923,000 after buying an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

