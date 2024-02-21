Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.47. 20,689,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 50,737,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

