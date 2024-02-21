Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.85

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.85 and last traded at $158.27, with a volume of 99212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

