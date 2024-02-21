Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

