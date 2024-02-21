PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.235-$2.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens raised PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get PROG alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRG

PROG Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. 713,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,216. PROG has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PROG will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PROG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in PROG in the first quarter worth approximately $1,787,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.