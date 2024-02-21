Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lifted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.65. 276,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $120.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

