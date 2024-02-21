Prom (PROM) Price Hits $12.36

Prom (PROM) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $12.36 or 0.00024238 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $225.56 million and approximately $57.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.90980794 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,877,880.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

