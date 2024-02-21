Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) is Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s 9th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 2.9% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned approximately 0.12% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. 286,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,628. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.