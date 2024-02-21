Provence Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $50.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

