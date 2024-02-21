Provence Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 2,500 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

F opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

