Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $28,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $97.52.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

