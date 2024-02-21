Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $37,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

BLOK opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

