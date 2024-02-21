Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $69,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

